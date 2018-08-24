Seahawks Football on KPQ

Its the 3rd week of the NFL preseason and the Seattle Seahawks are in Minnesota tonight to take on the Vikings. Coach Pete Carroll said this trip is important for more than just what will happen on the field “Knowing that we’ve got a couple games starting off the season on the road, this is an important trip for us. Getting comfortable with the whole process, and how we do it and meetings and the hotel and the whole thing. That’s important to me that we get one more shot at getting that right” Seattle wraps up the preseason Aug. 30th at home versus the Oakland Raiders.

Carroll says the starters will play the whole first half and then the first series of the 2nd half so that they can get used to that as well.

Strong safety Bradley McDougald (pec), guard J.R. Sweezy (ankle), cornerback Byron Maxwell (hip) and wide receiver Amara Darboh (clavicle) will not see action. J.D. McKissic is also out for 4-6 weeks with a broken bone in his foot.

Pregame coverage begins at 3pm and Kickoff is at 5pm on NewsRadio 560KPQ