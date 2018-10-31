Search for Missing Hiker on PCT

An Everett man remains missing after quitting his job and planning a lengthy hike on the Pacific Coast Trail (PCT). The last sighting of 28 year old Gavin J. Johnston was reported by a hiker near Snoqualmie Pass three days after he parked his car on Stevens Pass, according to a Chelan County Sheriff’s Department official.

Jason Reinfeld, Chief of Operations said the department was notified of Johnston’s situation on October 20th. A Chelan County Sheriff’s Deputy spoke with the hiker who reported seeing Johnston on the PCT on October 21st, three days after Johnston had left his vehicle neat the summit of Stevens Pass.

Reinfeld said Johnston’s family was concerned the hiker was mistaken and Johnston may be hiking north. An aerial search of about 5 miles of the trail north of Stevens Pass was conducted Tuesday but turned up no signs of Johnston. Poor visibility prevented a search on Monday but Reinfeld said more helicopter searches are possible if the weather improves. A detective is also investigating any use of Johnston’s credit or debit cards.

Anyone spotting the missing man is urged to contact RiverCom at 509-663-9911 A facebook group is also sharing tips and information