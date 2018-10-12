Search Turns Up Stolen Items in Okanogan County

The Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office, North Central Washington Narcotics Task Force and Spokane’s Auto Theft Task Force have recovered stolen items after search warrants were served recently near Frosty Creek Road in the Aeneas Valley in Okanogan County.

Stolen items include several trailers including a U-Haul trailer, two enclosed construction trailers, a fifth wheel travel trailer, a goose neck flatbed trailer and a corvette. Officers are also investigating whether a motorhome, Kubota Tractor, 4 wheeler, a snowmobile, backhoe attachment and chainsaws located on the property may also be stolen. The majority of the stolen property had been taken from the Spokane area.

A suspect in the investigation has been identified and is being sought for questioning. The Okanogan Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying some of the items. If anyone has any information or is missing the backhoe attachment or Kubota Tractor or need further information please call:

Chief Criminal Deputy Steve Brown with the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office at 509-422-7210.