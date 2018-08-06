Seattle Hiker Dies on Buck Mountain

From a press release – Sheriff Brian Burnett reports on August 4th, 2018 at 2:34 PM CCSO was advised of an emergency beacon activation in the area of Buck Mountain, a remote area approximately 17 miles north of Lake Wenatchee. After obtaining the coordinates from AFRCC (Armed Forces Rescue Coordination Center) it was determined the beacon was staying in one location. The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office AIR10 helicopter was deployed and located a group of three near the coordinates at approximately 6:45 PM. They were at about 6750 feet in elevation. One of the three subjects was laying down and wrapped in an emergency blanket. There was no suitable landing zone nearby so a request was made through state emergency management for a hoist capable helicopter.

King County Sheriff’s Office accepted the mission. They arrived on scene at approximately 10:00 PM but had to abort the mission due to weather. A call was placed back into state emergency management requesting a helicopter from NAS Whidbey Island. The Navy crew accepted the mission and arrived in the area at approximately 12:40 AM on August 5th. They were able to hoist the patient. Due to low fuel in the helicopter he was transported to Boeing Field in Seattle.

The two remaining hikers have made their way out of the mountains. After speaking with them it was determined they were traversing a steep face when the victim lost his footing. He fell approximately 50 feet. They hiked down to him and rendered aid. He survived for a short period of time before he succumbed to his injuries. The victim has now been identified as a 44 year old male from the Seattle area. His identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.