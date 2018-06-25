Seattle Man Killed in Fall on Mt. Stuart

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Department has identified the climber who died Sunday after a fall near the top of Mount Stuart as Varun Sadavarte, 32, from Seattle, WA. Sgt. Kent Sisson at Chelan County Emergency Management said Sadavarte was killed after he fell several hundred feet while descending Mount Stuart just before noon Sunday. Sadavarte’s climbing partner made a 911 cellular call to report the incident at 11:47am. The call was received by the KITTCOM dispatch center and relayed to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.

The location was on the southeast section of Mount Stuart just below the false summit or east of the true summit. In a press release Sisson said the high altitude of 8,900 ft prompted search and rescue coordinators to request a hoist capable helicopter via State Emergency Management. Sisson said the Chelan County helicopter could not operate at that elevation and temperatures running into the upper 80’s. The King and Snohomish County Sheriff’s Department also declined to operate in those conditions at that altitude, according to Sisson. Naval Airbase Whidbey Island accepted the mission and a Navy Blackhawk helicopter crew responded. “They can operate at that altitude but it’s getting up towards the max of their capabilities, as well. Quite often when we have situation on Mt. Stuart, we end up with military aircraft” said Sisson.

The aircraft was over the scene by 2:40pm, and it was confirmed that the climber was deceased. The body was hoisted from the scene and transported to Chelan County Search and Rescue at the fish hatchery in Leavenworth. The Navy crew returned to the mountain to hoist out the climbing partner of the victim who was not comfortable descending the mountain after witnessing the accident.

The climbing partner said Sadavarte had successfully summited Mount Stuart earlier in the morning and descended to the false summit before noon. Just as they began to descend toward the Cascadian Couloir, the Sadavarte lost his footing and slid several hundred feet down a steep slope landing in rocks. Other climbers in the area eventually scrambled down to the area of the fallen climber advising he was unresponsive.

Sisson said both climbers had about one year of climbing experience and the Mt. Stuart trek was more advanced than their previous climbs.