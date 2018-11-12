Semi Driver Rear Ends WSP Vehicle, Charged with DUI

A 25-year-old Outlook man was arrested Friday after allegedly rear-ending a Washington State Patrol vehicle. The accident report says the trooper was flagged down by a civilian to indicate an erratic semi was driving southbound on State Route 281 near George. When the trooper flagged down the semi, the driver pulled over, but did not stop prior to hitting the trooper’s vehicle. The accident closed the roadway for an hour and 20 minutes. Isaac Guerrero is being charged with driving under the influence and his truck was impounded.