Semi hits WSDOT vehicle, worker injured

A state transportation worker escaped serious injury when his vehicle was struck in a work zone on I-90 east of Kittitas Monday afternoon. Trooper Brian Moore says the collision could have resulted in very serious injuries. “From the preliminary investigation, it appears the driver of the semi failed to move over for a work zone. The area was well flagged. The WSDOT trucks had MOVE OVER reader boards flashing” according to Moore

The WSDOT employee was taken to a local hospital by a supervisor and the semi driver refused treatment at the scene. Charges are pending against the driver for violating the “Move Over Law” IN work zones. Traffic was reduced to one lane eastbound at MP 126, just east of Kittitas