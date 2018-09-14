Semi-Pedestrian Accident Closes Highway 281 South of Quincy Thursday

Highway 281 south of Quincy was closed for about an hour Thursday afternoon due to a semi-pedestrian accident. Quincy Police say an adult Hispanic male was walking southbound on 281 a little after 4:30 p.m. and suddenly walked into the path of the truck and was struck. He suffered injuries that required him going to Quincy Valley Hospital. Police did not know his condition. Quincy Police along with the Washington State Patrol Commercial Vehicles Division is investigating the incident. The truck driver was uninjured.