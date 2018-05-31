Semi truck accident with fuel spill blocks SR17

An accident involving two semi trucks was reported south of Othello at the intersection of Highway 17 and Booker Road. One of the trucks was a fuel transport tanker and was leaking fuel. Trooper Chris Thorson at the scene said one of the tanks was carrying about 25-thousand gallons of fuel some of which spilled in the wreck, and threatened a nearby creek.

Thorson says there were minor injuries reported. Highway 17 was blocked for several hours, but a detour was put in place after about an hour.

Traffic northbound is being rerouted to 260 back to Connell and to 395N. Traffic southbound is being rerouted along Scootney and re-entering 17 at Coyan Road.