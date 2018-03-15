Seminar on concussions

A team physician for the Seahawks and a legal expert on traumatic brain injuries will speak in Wenatchee Thursday evening at a conference on concussions.

The Heads Up on Concussions: Lessons From the Frontline conference will provide parents, school athletes and coaches with information on the symptoms of a concussion and managing concussion treatment. Sponsors include Confluence Health.

Panelists include Stanley Herring from the UW Medicine Sports Health and Safety Institute. Herring is also a team physician for the Seattle Seahawks and Mariners. Attorney Richard Adler will also speak. His legal work in the field of traumatic brain and spinal injuries helped establish the nation’s first law aimed at preventing injuries in youth sports known as the the Zack Lystedt Law. Zackery Lystedt and his parents will be guest speakers talking about his experience with a concussion injury while playing junior high level football.

The free conference is Thursday, March 15, from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Wenatchee Convention Center.