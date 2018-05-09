Sen Cantwell Files Petition to Force Net Neutrality Vote

U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA) filed a petition Wednesday to force a vote on net neutrality. The petition would force a vote on a Congressional Review Act (CRA) resolution restoring the net neutrality protections established by the 2015 Open Internet Order.

Last December, the FCC voted to repeal these rules, which prohibited internet service providers from blocking, slowing down, or discriminating against content online.

A Congressional Review Act resolution allows Congress to overturn regulatory actions taken by federal agencies with a simple majority vote in both chambers of Congress and the signature of the president. In the Senate, a CRA resolution must be submitted and voted on within 60 legislative working days after the agency officially transmits the rule to Congress – the deadline for a vote on the net neutrality CRA resolution is June 12.

Senator Cantwell spoke to reporters after filing the petition. The audio is below.