Sen. Hawkins Celebrates Hirst Fix and Capital Budget

The Washington State Legislature passed a bill late Thursday night that is designed to address water rights after a controversial State Supreme Court decision. 12th District Senator Brad Hawkins called it a big night for the state.

Hawkins says there is one area in Okanogan County that could be problematic, but that most of Chelan, Douglas and Okanogan Counties were proactive about water availability.

Hawkins said a lot of money is coming to North Central Washington.

There were also projects Chelan PUD was looking to do through the Centennial Clean Water Program called the Peshastin Waste Water project.