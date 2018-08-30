latest News

Senator Brad Hawkins Announces Listening Tour

Posted By: Kevin Rounce August 30, 2018

12th District Senator Brad Hawkins announced a listening tour throughout the district. The tour begins September 11th in Leavenworth and will hit Wenatchee, Chelan, Waterville Twisp and other locations before wrapping up with a community hike at Patterson Mountain near Winthrop on Friday the 14th. Hawkins says the listening tour provides an opportunity for constituents or stakeholder groups to meet with the Senator by separate appointments. To schedule an appointment with Hawkins, contact his office by sending an e-mail to brad.hawkins@leg.wa.gov or phone his legislative office in Olympia at 360-786-7622.

