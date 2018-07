Tuesday afternoon on KPQ’s “The Agenda”, Talk Show Host, Michael Knight was, for the first time, the subject of an interview conducted by Washington State Senator Brad Hawkins … Both Hawkins and Knight seemed to survive the experience … here are a few random answers …

Please listen to “The Agenda” at its new time, 12:15 – 1:00 PM, Monday through Friday, on NewsRadio 560 KPQ