Senator Maria Cantwell Talks Trade with Tree Fruit Industry

Senator Maria Cantwell was in Wenatchee Tuesday to discuss trade with tree fruit industry leaders. She says part of her day was seeing cherry production first hand.

“You see a lot of capital investment and it’s representative of the capital investment throughout this whole valley and it’s the capital investment that’s at risk. I think it was very helpful to be here.”

Cantwell then met with tree fruit representatives who expressed concerns about trade with China, Mexico and Canada among others with some growers noting that it was possible that with the additional tariffs, the return from their sales might not cover the costs of production.

She says she hopes those concerns will be heard by the Administration

“It’s not as easy to correct that [losing markets] in the long-term if real significant damage is done. So just start focusing on the fact that these growers do want access. They fought hard to get the access they’ve gotten and they want to keep growing. They don’t want to lose it.”

There was some optimism in the meeting as the industry and Cantwell seemed to agree on pushing for new markets would benefit everyone.