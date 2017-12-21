Serious collision closes HWY 28, couple airlifted to Spokane

The Washington State Patrol released details about the accident that closed SR 28 Wednesday evening about 5:30pm. A vehicle driven by an 80-year-old Ephrata resident Vern D. Edwards was westbound on SR 28 and slowed to turn onto Road H N.W. about 9 miles east of Quincy when it was struck from behind by a vehicle driven by 61-year old David Belton of East Wenatchee. Both vehicles came to rest blocking the highway. Both drivers, and a passenger in the Subaru, Patricia L. Edwards, 80 of Ephrata were initially transported to Quincy Valley Hospital. The Edwards were then airlifted in critical condition to Spokane for further treatment of their injuries. State Trooper Brian Moore said alcohol or drugs were not a factor but Belton will be charged with 2nd degree negligent driving for following too closely.