Seven Acres Burned Near Malaga from Escaped Debris Pile Burn

Chelan County firefighters contained a seven acre brush fire Monday afternoon south of Wenatchee before it reached any homes.

The fire was reported in the 3400 block of West Malaga Road and Chelan County Fire Battalion Chief Andy Davidson said it spread from a debris pile burn the property owner thought was extinguished. “Really pay attention to those weather reports even on a day when you are permitted to burn. When that wind picks up, it can really drive fire” said Davidson. He noted the Chelan County crews observed pretty active fire behavior for this time of year and “of course, it was driven by a 30 mph wind”

The fire was in mop up status by about 5pm Monday