Several Boat Launches Closed for Memorial Day

Boat launches at Orondo River, Kirby Billingsley Hydro, Confluence Park and Riverfront parks will remain closed for the Memorial Day weekend.

Kimberlee Craig from Chelan PUD says you can find all the open boat launch information on their website, ChelanPUD.org.

“The public boat launches on the Rock Island reservoir are mostly closed and boaters will need to look above Rocky Reach for public boat launches that are open.”

She also noted that it’s important to check the water temperatures before you jump in.

Memorial Day Weekend is the unofficial start of summer and for many an opportunity to get out on the boat.

Craig noted, “The forecasts are that high flows will continue well through the end of the month and possibly into June. What’s happened is these are reasonably normal high flows in some areas but they came very early.”

She says the river and lake levels are running high and fluctuating, along with swift currents.