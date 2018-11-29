Sgt. Jasso’s Funeral Will Be Held at Cascade High School

Funeral services for Sgt. Leandro Jasso will be held on Sunday, December 9th at 11:00 a.m. at Cascade High School’s gym the District announced Wednesday. Jasso graduated from Cascade in 2012 before joining the Army. Sgt. Jasso was killed Saturday, November 24th when he was accidentally shot by a member of the Afghan Partner Force who are helping fight Al Qaeda as part of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel. Sgt. Jasso’s unit came under attack over the weekend.