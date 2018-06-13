Shayne Magdoff Chosen to Fill Vacant East Wenatchee City Council Seat

Shayne Magdoff will become the next East Wenatchee City Council member. She was chosen by the council to replace Sandra McCourt who resigned in April.

Councilman Chuck Johnson says she was impressive throughout the interview process. “I thought she was very strong in all three areas, her initial presentation, and her application, and we had a question and answer session with them also. I thought she was very strong in all three. ”

Four of the councilmembers voted for Magdoff, while two voted for Chris Goehner. There were seven candidates up for the position.

Johnson says there are still some details to work out before a swearing in takes place. “My understanding is they’ve got to do some background check, make sure she’s a citizen of East Wenatchee for, I think our rules are, one year.”

The City Clerk is responsible for doing the research for that. Once those are validated, then a swearing-in ceremony will take place.

The term for the position expires December 31, 2019.