Sheriff Issues Emergency Closure of Okanogan River

Sheriff Frank Rogers says the Okanogan River is so dangerous right now, he has issued an emergency order closing the Okanogan River throughout the entire county

The rapid snowmelt is posing extreme river dangers with very high river flows and extremely cold temperatures. By order of the Sheriff, the Okanogan River is closed to all recreational activities. No boating, swimming or any other activity is allowed on the river until further notice.

Rogers urges people on sandbag teams to wear personal flotation devices and to maintain a safe distance when working near the river.

A public meeting on flooding updates will be held tonight at Okanogan High School at 6pm