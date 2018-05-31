Sheriff’s Deputies Investigate Early Morning Stabbing

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office reports two men were injured Thursday in an early morning incident and both claimed to be stabbing victims. Chief Jason Reinfeld said deputies were initially called to a home in the 100 block of Boodry Street in Wenatchee about 3:45am “The first deputy that responded was flagged down at a different address and located another person claiming to have been stabbed and they had a stab wound on the hand. When deputies got to the original location that was reported, there was a male with an abdominal stab wound there” according to Reinfeld.

Deputies determined a 61 year old male, who was the subject of the initial 911 call was stabbed in the stomach by 21 year old Alexander Alhammadi. The victim was not named and his condition report at Central Washington Hospital was not available.

Alhammadi was treated for a knife wound on his hand and booked into Chelan County Regional Justice Center for Assault 1st Degree. Detectives are still interviewing witnesses and investigating the incident.