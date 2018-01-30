Sheriff’s Deputy and Fire District vehicles collide

A Chelan County Sheriff’s Deputy was involved in an accident with a Chelan County Fire District vehicle Sunday near the Big Y on SR 97.

The Washington State Patrol incident report indicates Deputy Jeremy Mannin was driving eastbound on SR97 when he saw a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction at a high rate of speed. Deputy Mannin turned on his lights and siren and pulled over slightly to begin a U-Turn and pursue the speeding vehicle. That is when the report says the Sheriff’s Department’s SUV was struck from behind by a Ford F-150 belonging to Chelan County Fire District #1 driven by firefighter Andy Lee.

Neither driver was injured but both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.

No charges are being filed but the Washington State Patrol is listing the cause as an improper U-Turn.

Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett said the incident will undergo an an internal review board process to determine if any disciplinary measures or remedial training is required of the Deputy.