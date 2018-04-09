Sheriff’s Deputy injured in 4 car wreck near Moses Lake

UPDATE: The Accident scene has been cleared Northbound SR17 is open at MP60 (1 mile north of Moses Lake)

The State Patrol says a Grant County sheriff’s deputy was injured in a four vehicle accident Monday morning on state Route 17 north of Moses Lake. Trooper John Bryant says the collision occurred about 9:15 a.m. on northbound SR 17, near McConihe Road.

Our news partner iFiber One News reported the deputy suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Samaritan Hospital for treatment. Bryant said everyone else involved was either treated on scene or refused medical attention. As of 12pm, SR 17 remains closed in both directions. Traffic was detoured along McConihe Road and Neppel Road Northeast.