Sheriff’s Office Increases Evacuation Levels on Cougar Creek Fire

With Red Flag Warnings of high winds through Saturday, Chelan County Emergency Management announced increased evacuation levels and a new evacuation notice on the Cougar Creek Fire.

The Entiat River Road from Mad River north to the end of the road (approximately to milepost 25) is all now Level 3, which means “leave immediately.”

The Mad River Road and community of Ardenvoir are now elevated to Level 2, which means “prepare to leave at a moment’s notice.”

Level 1 evacuations are now in place on both sides of the Entiat River Road from Crum Canyon to the Mad River Road intersection. Both sides of Crum Canyon Road are also now at Level 1, which means “time to prepare.”

Incident Commander Shannon Prather said Friday afternoon, NW winds of 15 to 20 mph are expected to push the fire further into the Mad River drainage towards the lines established to protect Ardenvoir and Entiat. Prather said in anticipation of the windy conditions expected through Saturday, his team is working closely with Department of Natural Resources and Chelan County Officials on a plans for structure protection if necessary. SEE THE FULL MORNING BRIEFING IN THE VIDEO BELOW

The Cougar Creek Fire is listed at 12,542 acres with 5% containment