Shiny, New 59er Diner to Arrive in Coles Corner Wednesday

The new 59er Diner is on it’s way to Coles Corner. The popular roadside diner was destroyed by a kitchen fire in 2016 but owner Joe Cannata says his replacement 50’s style, shiny metal diner will be delivered Wednesday. Cannata found the company in Atlanta, one of two companies in the country still manufacturing diners using the same modular construction in use since the 50’s. The original restaurant was built in 1945 and Cannata says his replacement “looks like an old stainless steel diner but it’s brand new”

The diner is being delivered in five sections on delivery trucks that will depart on the final leg from George at 9am on Wednesday. The route will head up the Sunset Highway in East Wenatchee by mid-morning. Cannata has heard members of Wenatchee area car clubs are planning to follow the truck on it’s journey and he expects a convoy of sorts past Cashmere, through Leavenworth enroute to Coles Corner.

The set up will take place on Thursday when each of the five modular sections are lowered by crane into position on the foundation “hopefully by the end of the day on Thursday, it’s going to look like one big diner” Cannata said

Cannata plans to reopen the new 59er Diner sometime in early fall. The seating capacity will be 50, the same as the original restaurant but Cannata says the new kitchen will be larger to accommodate catering services. Cannata says Dody Olson who sold the 59er Diner to Cannata in 2007 is helping Cannata decorate the new location in her trademark style.