Shon Smith Holds Narrow Lead Over Bob Bugert for Chelan County Commissioner

The Chelan County Commissioners race is too close to call with Shon Smith holding just a 314-vote lead over Bob Bugert. Smith says now it’s a waiting game, but he’s cautiously optimistic.

“I’m staying very positive because I know that the votes that are still coming in from the outlying areas are usually conservative areas, conservative votes and that’s where my base is; the conservative farmer, rancher and hard-working individual and they are the ones that still need to be counted.”

Bob Bugert says he figured the race would be very close and he’s proud of the work his campaign team put in.

“It was truly a grass-roots effort by many folks working on this and so I’m very proud of that. I’m also proud of the fact that we introduced a lot of ideas and issues that I believe would not have been discussed if it weren’t for our campaign.”

The next count will be released by Chelan County on the afternoon of Friday, November 9th at 4:00 p.m.