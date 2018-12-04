Shop With Cops Is Back!

For the fifth year in a row, local law enforcement will be partnering with Hooked on Toys for ‘Shop with Cops’.

In total, eighty elementary students from the Wenatchee and Eastmont School Districts will be participating.

Wenatchee Captain Edgar Reinfeld said it all starts with each student receiving a $100 gift card from the Community Foundation of North Central Washington’s Foundation for Youth Fund.

“[The students] will be brought to Hooked on Toys in school buses. School buses will be escorted by marked patrol cars with their lights on and all that fun stuff.” said Reinfeld, “When they get there each student is assigned to an officer, and that officer and the student take the gift card and shop in Hooked On Toys. The kids have a tendency to shop a little bit for themselves but most of them shop for their families.”

The school districts select the students, primarily from the fourth grade classes at their elementary schools. All local law enforcement agencies provide officers; Wenatchee and East Wenatchee Police Departments, Chelan and Douglas County Sheriff’s Offices, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, and the Washington State Patrol. Additionally, professional staff from Wenatchee Police Department, Washington State Patrol dispatchers, and VIPS volunteers from Wenatchee Police will be there to help wrap the presents selected by the students.

Wenatchee School District will be participating on December 11th while students from Eastmont will get their shot December 13th.

If you would like to make a donation, please do so through the Community Foundation’s Foundation for Youth Fund.