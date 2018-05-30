Shoplifter at Plaza Super Jet Busted for ID Theft

A 27-year-old Wentachee man was stopped by Plaza Super Jet personnel for shoplifting Friday, but a Wenatchee Police search of his backpack turned up far more according to Wenatchee Police Captain Edgar Reinfeld.

“A variety of checks, some mail and IDs, along with a set of license plate none of which belong to Mr. Brown. There were checks from at least four victims, mail for a couple more and then three IDs that belong to other people as well.”

Reinfeld says they arrested Luchio Brown on charges of possession of stolen property, theft and possession of another person’s identity.

The Wenatchee Captain says unfortunately he’s seen stuff like this too often.

“Kind of a classic case of identity theft. That’s how it happens. Paper checks especially are susceptible and dangerous for this along with stuff that just gets taken out of our mail when somebody steals it.”

Reinfeld suggests using a locking mailbox, know where your ID is at all times, limit or eliminate use of paper checks and other steps to protect yourself.