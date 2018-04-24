Shuttle Among Options For Wild Games

From a press release – The Wenatchee Wild, winners of the British Columbia Hockey League’s (BCHL) Fred Page Cup, will continue their championship play to claim the Doyle Cup against the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL) Spruce Grove Saints in a best of seven series this Friday, April 27, Saturday, April 28 and potentially Sunday, April 29th at the Town Toyota Center. From there, the winner gets a berth in the Royal Bank Cup tournament, held this year at Prospera Center in Chilliwack, BC.

In conjunction with the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival, the Funtastic Carnival will be in the arena’s parking lot from Friday, April 27 to Sunday, May 6th. This weekend, the Wenatchee Wild fans are encouraged to ride the shuttle bus on Friday and Saturday nights (and potentially Sunday) from the front end of the Shopko parking lot, on the corner of Miller and Maple, to the arena. The shuttle will run from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Parking will be limited at the Town Toyota Center. Parking is for VIP pass holders with properly displayed placards. There are (16) sixteen designated handicap spaces available for vehicles with a certified permit. There will be additional parking attendants and signage to direct guests to adjacent parking lots including Stemilt lot on Miller Street, Lowes, and Goodfellow Brothers. Patrons can be dropped off in front of the Town Toyota Center on the cut out section along Walla Walla Avenue as well. Parking is not available at Walla Walla Point Park due to several softball tournaments April 27-29 and May 4-6. In addition, there will be local softball league triple headers each week night. Illegally parked vehicles at the Park will be ticketed! Please see the arena’s parking lot map for designated parking areas (https://clicktime.cloud.postoffice.net/clicktime.php?U=www.TownToyotaCenter.com%2Ffacility&E=newswenatchee%40cherrycreekmedia.com&X=XID529wDXqpz2961Xd2&T=6PAS&HV=U,E,X,T&H=32b13c2defe37833735139334b3bf0b97a93e144)

For questions, contact the Town Toyota Center at 509.667.7847. For Wenatchee Wild tickets, call 509.888.7825. For Funtastic Carnival information, visit www.appleblossom.org. For all events, parking and ticket information, visit www.towntoyotacenter.com.

Parking Maps Doyle Cup