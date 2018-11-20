SkiLink Service Starting Friday

SkiLink service to Mission Ridge begins on Friday, November 23, with the beginning of operation of Mission Ridge Ski and Board Resort. There will be seven round trips each day to Mission Ridge. The first trip up will depart from Olds Station at 6:45 AM, remaining trips will leave from Columbia Station. Departures from Columbia Station are at 7:05, 8:25, 9:45, 11:45, 1:05 PM, 2:25 PM, and 3:45 PM. Lincoln Park is also served, about 5 miutes after the Columbia Station departure times. Only the last trip of the day will return to Olds Station, at about 5:20 PM.

All skiers and snowboarders may ride SkiLink for no cost.

Service will be weekends only through December 16. Beginning December 17 SkiLink will operate every day through December 31, except for Christmas Day. After Christmas break, SkiLink will operate weekends and holidays only.

For complete route and schedule information, call Link Transit at 662-1155 or go online to www.linktransit.com.