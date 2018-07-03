Sleepy Hollow Arson Plea Sentencing

The man who admitted starting the Sleepy Hollow Fire was handed a 27 month prison sentence and 18 months supervision after pleading guilty Tuesday to first degree arson.

39 year old Jeremy J. Kendall of Wenatchee was given credit for time already served and could be freed soon into supervision by the Department of Corrections.

The fire 3 years ago destroyed 30 homes in the Wenatchee foothills and several warehouses more than a mile away near Wenatchee Avenue

Kendall could be ordered to pay restitution at a hearing in August.

