Washington State Patrol (WSP) troopers will conduct a statewide “Slow Down, Move Over” emphasis from June 22, 2018 through June 24, 2018. The purpose is to help both troopers and citizens get home safe by bringing awareness to the “Move Over Law”.

Troopers put themselves at risk everyday trying to keep our roadways safe. In the last three years, 86 patrol cars were hit and 32 troopers injured.