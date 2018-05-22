Small Brush Fire on Navarre Coulee Road

Chelan County Fire District crews from Chelan and Entiat knocked down a small brush fire early this afternoon on Navarre Coulee Road.

Chief Tim Lemon with Lake Chelan Fire and Rescue said crews were dispatched about 12:30pm to the 4600 block of Navarre Coulee Road and found what appeared to be an escaped debris burn pile at the base of a hill. Lemon said the fire had spread to nearby brush and had burned about a third of an acre when initial responders from Lake Chelan Fire and Rescue and Chelan County #8 in Entiat arrived. Lemon said the fire was moving slowly up a steep hillside.

The fire was contained to a half acre within 45 minutes. Lemon said Department of Natural Resources and Forest Service crews were dispatched to help with mop up work.

photo from Lake Chelan Fire & Rescue/facebook