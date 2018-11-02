Small Fire at Grandview Hotel Causes Evacuation

Chelan Fire and Rescue responded to a fire alarm Thursday at the Grandview Hotel on Woodin Ave. Deputy Fire Chief Mark Donnell says it started when a roofing crew was doing some work.

“What we found is that they were doing some hot tar work around it and apparently a little bit of the flame got underneath one of the vents that went down into a dryer that caught on some insulation. They quickly pulled the insulation and used fire extinguishers to get it all out.”

The hotel was evacuated and checked out by firefighters.

Donnell said no one was ever in any danger.

“The damage was minimal. It was primarily on the insulation that had caught fire and they pulled that all out and were going to replace that. There was no damage in the building or in the specific room itself. We were able to get that aired out. Basically it came down the dryer vent back into the dryer and it was just easy for us to get in there and take care of that.”

Donnell complimented the quick action by the roofers. He said there was a similar situation in December of last year when there was a fire between floors that wasn’t very obvious to fire crews that they had to use thermal imaging to find.