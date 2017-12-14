Small quake rattles Entiat area

Did you feel it? A magnitude 2.3 earthquake struck about five miles west of Entiat on Wednesday afternoon. It happened around 4:45 p.m. and was recorded at a depth of about 2 miles. The U.S. Geological Survey confirmed the quake and said 10 people reported feeling the temblor. There has been no damage reported as a result.

Another 2.3 magnitude quake was centered 15 miles below the Lynwood, WA. area this morning about 3:30 am and a 4.0 magnitude quake in the Salem, OR area about 7 miles south of Molalla was more widely reported when it struck about 5:25pm Wednesday