Smith and Bugert Lead Chelan County Commission Primary

Cashmere native and businessman Shon Smith is leading former Chelan Douglas Land Trust Executive Bob Bugert after Tuesday’s primary election results for Chelan County Commissioner. Republican Smith lead Bugert 46 percent to 38 percent in the preliminary numbers from Tuesday night and the pair appear headed to a General Election campaign. Robert Moelder and Zachary Miller are running well behind at about 6 percent support.
