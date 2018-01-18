Smoke column visible from Malaga garage fire

Chelan County Fire District #1 was still on the scene late Thursday afternoon of a large garage fire in the 3700 block of Hamlin Road in the Malaga area. The fire was visible in the Wenatchee Valley by it’s large smoke plume after it was reported around 12:45pm. Battalion Chief Andy Davidson said firefighters were slowed down by a lack nearby hydrants so water was shuttled in on water tenders.

There were no injuries reported. The fire appeared to have started in an RV stored in the shop. The building suffered extensive damage as well as the contents. The fire was reported by a passerby according to Davidson and no one associated with the property was there at the time of the fire.