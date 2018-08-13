Smoke Fills Wenatchee Valley Monday Morning

Smoke and haze have filled the Wenatchee Valley due to wildfires throughout the Northwest. National Weather Service Meteorologist Matt Fugazzi says there’s a poor air quality advisory in effect through Wednesday morning. Fugazzi says the light northerly winds Monday morning were pushing smoke from the 29,000 acre Cougar Creek Fire down into Wenatchee.

Air quality conditions could persist because of a series of fires surrounding North Central Washington “We have fires in Montana so you’ll get it if there are east winds, we have fires in the Cascades which means you’ll get it if there are west or northwest winds, we have fires in Canada which means you’ll get it with north winds” Fugazzi said winds from the south could push smoke into the valley from Oregon or as far away as California.

Some marginal improvement is possible over the next couple of days as the winds begin to shift.

