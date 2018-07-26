Smoke From A Distant Fire

Air quality varies across North Central Washington with smoke drifting in mostly from from distant fires. The Department of Ecology’s Blogger, Ranil Dhammapala reports hazy conditions are a mix of smoke from a Siberian wildfire and fires in southwestern Oregon. The northerly flow will last through the weekend so the potential for Siberian smoke will be present for a few more days then shift in the wind could send more of Oregon’s smoke into the area.

Thursday afternoon, the Washington Department of Ecology Air Quality Monitoring Website listed conditions as “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups in Quincy, Twisp, Omak and Winthrop. Conditions registered in “Moderate” levels in Wenatchee, Moses Lake and Leavenworth and a surprising “Good” reading in Malaga. Chelan also posted good air quality readings.