Smoky, Hazy Skies and Compromised Air Quality Likely Until Friday

The clear skies and Good Air Quality readings were a breath of fresh air, you could say. The Washington Smoke Blog reported much of Eastern Washington took a turn for the worse last night with fine particle pollution levels ranging from Moderate to Unhealthy. Wildfires in Okanogan County and British Columbia, north of Stevens County are the main source of smoke.

Winds will die down and allow smoke to accumulate through Thursday morning. This could lead to areas of Very Unhealthy air in parts of Okanogan and Stevens Counties.

Not much in the way of clearing is expected until late Thursday, but by then smoke from fires to the south may push into the region. Air quality is not expected to get much cleaner than Moderate, anywhere in eastern Washington before Friday.