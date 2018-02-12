Snapshot on Wenatchee Real Estate Market

Real estate sales dropped 7% percent in January 2018 compared to January one year ago according to the most recent real estate snapshot provided by Pacific Appraisal Associates. The median sales price in the last 90 days is just under $294,000. There were 133 active listings in January, down 4% from December but just 1% below the number of homes listed for sale in January 2017.

New listings showed an increase of 31% when comparing January 2017 to 2018. Almost 3/4ths of sales are between $201-thousand and $350-thousand