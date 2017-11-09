Snow causes slick conditions

A late arriving snowfall caused slick conditions around Central Washington this morning and difficult driving conditions. A Winter Weather Advisory was posted from 4pm Wednesday through Thursday afternoon at 4pm. The forecast of 1 to 3 inches of snow overnight never materialized but steady rain started falling around 4am and transitioned into wet snow by the 6am hour over the region.

Trooper Bryan Moore reported truck drivers had difficulties making their way up the Ryegrass Summit on I-90 east of Ellensburg. Moore said the interstate was temporarily closed while the spinouts were cleared. A similar situation forced a closure in Eastbound I-82 over Manastash Ridge south of Ellensburg.

Moore advised motorists to slow down, add following distance between vehicles and drive for conditions.