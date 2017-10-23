Snow closes North Cascades Highway until Tuesday

Washington State Department Of Transportation (WSDOT) has closed SR 20 at milepost 134 due to heavy snow accumulation.

The area eight miles west of Mazama is in danger of multiple snow slides and avalanches. WSDOT will reevaluate the road conditions Tuesday morning to see if it can be reopened. There are no detours around that particular spot so if you’re looking to get across the mountains, you will need to find an alternative route.