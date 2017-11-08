Snow on the way with Winter Weather Advisory

The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a Winter Weather Advisory. A Pacific storm system will spread snow across much of the region tonight and Thursday.

The Wenatchee Area, Okanogan Valley and Waterville Plateau are included in the advisory in effect from 4pm Wednesday through 4pm Thursday.

Snow will dominate in the valleys with total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Snow and local freezing rain is likely on the Waterville Plateau with ice accumulations of around one tenth possible along with 2 to 4

inches of snow.

Snow will begin late this afternoon near Wenatchee and on the Waterville Plateau and spread north into the Okanogan Valley this evening. Freezing rain will be possible late tonight and

Thursday morning.

Expect slippery travel conditions for the Thursday morning commute period.