Snowy commute expected Thursday morning

The Wenatchee Valley and Waterville Plateau can expect snow to develop late tonight and into Thursday morning which may result in winter travel conditions for the morning commute. The Hazardous Weather Outlook includes the Highway 2 corridor from Wenatchee to the Spokane/Coeur d`Alene area.

Robin Fox, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Spokane says a warm front will deliver significant moisture followed by a cold front, resulting in anywhere from 2 to 4 inches of snow. Cascade travellers should expect up to a foot of snow. The snow will likely change over to rain by Thursday afternoon.

Heavier snowfall of 3 to 6 inches is expected under a Winter Storm Watch tonight through Thursday evening in the Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport, Oroville areas.