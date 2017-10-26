Soap Lake Boil Advisory Lifted

The boil water advisory in Soap Lake is lifted. Water samples have been tested and results were satisfactory. It is no longer necessary to boil the water.

The tap water was deemed unsafe after a water main failed last Saturday. The system was flushed and chlorinated and water samples were sent to Wenatchee to be tested.

Mayor Raymond Gravelle said the city just commissioned a rate study to fund replacement of Soap Lake’s aging water and sewer system that is now failing after decades of deferred maintenance.