Soap Lake Fire Gets State Mobilization

State fire assistance has been mobilized to help fight the Soap Lake Fire, five miles north of Soap Lake. As of this morning, the fire is at about 2,000 acres and is threatening homes, agriculture and power infrastructure. The Grant County Sheriffs Office says it is 50 percent contained. Level 2 and 3 evacuation orders have been issued for the area. The fire, which began Monday, will now be fought with aircraft, fire engines and hand crews, managed by the Northeast Washington Interagency Type 3 Incident Management Team. The fire is burning in grass and brush. Level 3 evacuation notices are in effect for all homes on Road 23.5 NE near Road A-NE and all homes on the east side of SR17 North, from MP 91 south to city of Soap Lake. There are no reports of injuries or lost or damaged structures.