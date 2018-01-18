Soap Lake man arrested on outstanding federal drug warrant

A 35-year-old Soap Lake man wanted on federal drug charges was arrested early Thursday morning during a joint local-federal raid on his home at 174 Road 19-Northwest.

Ryan Cecchetti, 35, was arrested by federal agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration and agents from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations. He is now in federal custody.

Kyle Foreman with Grant County Sheriff’s Department said authorities had the element of durprise and Cecchetti and two women in the residence were surprised when agents were knocking on the door. Also arrested were Brittany Leann Brown, 29, and Sandy Elaine Laurel, 56. Brown was arrested on an outstanding Department of Corrections warrant and Laurel was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm. They are both lodged in the Grant County Jail.

Cecchetti was arrested in 2017 and was indicted on federal drug charges. He failed to appear in court and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Cecchetti faces new charges after Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team detectives during Thursday’s raid found nearly 18 grams of methamphetamine, cash and firearms at the residence. The new charges include possession of meth with intent to deliver and unlawful possession of a firearm.