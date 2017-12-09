Soap Lake Man Injured Building Pipe Bomb

The following is a news release from the Grant Sheriff’s office:
A 55-year-old Soap Lake man is hospitalized after being injured Friday evening by a pipe bomb he was building inside his home.
Neighbors near the 100 block of Adrian Avenue Northwest in Lakeview called deputies around 6 p.m. to complain about the sound of fireworks. As deputies were investigating, staff at Ephrata’s Columbia Basin Hospital called reporting that a man had been driven to the emergency room suffering from blast injuries and shrapnel wounds to his right hand and arm.
Deputies learned the man had been building and handling a pipe bomb inside his home on the 100 block of Adrian Avenue Northwest when it detonated. The man was later flown to a Spokane hospital for treatment.
Deputies and the Washington State Patrol bomb squad gathered evidence and ensured no other explosive devices were inside the home.
The investigation continues.
